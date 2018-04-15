Woman accused of stabbing Rocky Ford officer to make first court appearance

The woman accused of stabbing a Rocky Ford Police Officer in the neck is scheduled to appear in the Otero County Court on Monday.

21-year-old Shayanne Maestas is accused of stabbing Rocky Ford Officer Justin Bethel with an eight inch knife.

The alleged stabbing occurred when Officer Bethel went to perform a welfare check at a home in Rocky Ford. While Bethel was speaking to another woman at the residence, Maestas allegedly lunged at the officer and stabbed him in the neck.

According to police, Maestas was then able to get inside of Bethel's police cruiser and drove away in the vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours looking for Maestas and the stolen police cruiser. She was located and arrested about 25 miles south of Rocky Ford.

Officer Bethel survived the alleged attack and was released from the hospital not long after the incident.

Shayanne Maestas is facing charges of criminal attempt, attempted murder in the second degree, first degree assault, felony menacing, and theft.

