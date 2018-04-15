Scientists moving towards peanut allergy vaccine

There is some great news out of the scientific community regarding peanut allergies and those who suffer from them.

Scientists are inching closer to a vaccine aimed at preventing peanut allergies, a problem that seems to be growing among American children.

Researchers at the University of Michigan are in the early stages of creating the vaccine that will hopefully put an end to peanut allergies, or at least delay the effects of an allergic reaction.

The tests are currently being done on mice only, but researchers are seeing positive results. Three doses of the vaccine, which is administered intranasally, has protected lab animals from allergic reactions for at least two weeks. The vaccine works by changing the way immune cells respond to allergens.

Researchers said the next step will be to see if the protection offered by the vaccine has a lasting effect.