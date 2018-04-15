Scientists moving towards peanut allergy vaccine

There is some great news out of the scientific community regarding peanut allergies and those who suffer from them.
Scientists are inching closer to a vaccine aimed at preventing peanut allergies, a problem that seems to be growing among American children.
Researchers at the University of Michigan are in the early stages of creating the vaccine that will hopefully put an end to peanut allergies, or at least delay the effects of an allergic reaction.
The tests are currently being done on mice only, but researchers are seeing positive results. Three doses of the vaccine, which is administered intranasally, has protected lab animals from allergic reactions for at least two weeks. The vaccine works by changing the way immune cells respond to allergens.
Researchers said the next step will be to see if the protection offered by the vaccine has a lasting effect.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
Scores of rare sea birds are washing up on central Florida beaches, starving and near death. Northern Gannets are rarely seen in Brevard County, but they migrate far off the coast, heading to their breeding grounds on the coastal cliffs of Maine and Canada.
Scores of rare sea birds are washing up on central Florida beaches, starving and near death. Northern Gannets are rarely seen in Brevard County, but they migrate far off the coast, heading to their breeding grounds on the coastal cliffs of Maine and Canada.