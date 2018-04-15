Quantcast

Sunday Morning Weather: Pleasant Day

Posted:

Today's Forecast:
Sunday will be a beauty as our winds finally ease up. An occasional gust over 20 mph will be as gusty as it gets today. Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the 60's for most lower elevation areas. Clouds will try to increase for some later this afternoon/evening. Should be one of the nicest days we've had lately!

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 61; Low - 35. Calmer and milder with some pm clouds. 

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 34. Milder temperatures and calmer winds. Few pm clouds.

CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 38. Winds improve today and so do temperatures. Isolated pm clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 53; Low - 33. Calmer winds and slightly warmer. Clouds try to increase this afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Slightly warmer with calmer winds. Few pm clouds.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Much calmer day with slightly milder temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Calmer winds today with a few pm clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.

WEEK AHEAD
A few clouds overnight with lows in the 30's. Warmer for Monday as an upper level ridge moves east our area to give us a mild southwesterly flow. Should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70's. Winds increase during the day and we'll have another round of Red Flag Warnings. More wind on Tuesday and even more Red Flag Warnings. These winds will be stronger with gusts around 50 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the 60's for the middle part of the week. Wednesday will be calmer before another system start to head our warm increasing winds (and likely fire danger) for Thursday. System moves across Colorado on Friday and brings a decent chance for moisture and gusty winds. Skies should be drying out on Saturday.

