Rockies fall to Nationals 6-2

A powerful spring storm blew into eastern Colorado on Friday causing a number of road closures.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to the 800 block of Chapman Drive for a death investigation.
Michigan homeowner facing charges after shooting at 14-year-old who knocked on his door to ask for directions. Family says the shooting was a hate crime.
Teachers in Pueblo could soon walk off the job. The Pueblo Education Association filed papers Friday with the Colorado Department of Labor, declaring an intent to strike after the Board of Education voted down a cost of living increase negotiated by a third party fact finder.
