Saturday Evening Weather; Cool, calm, collected...with a nice warming trend

Today's Forecast:
After yesterday evening's fling with Winter, order is restored, as a ridge aloft with high pressure at the surface replaces the storm, and lowers the wind, clears the skies and brings a warming trend. Expect rapidly diminishing wind this evening, none over night, very little Sunday, and warmer temperatures in the afternoon and again Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30, High - 62. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

CANON CITY: Low - 31, High - 65. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 54. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 27, High - 58. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

PLAINS: Low - 27, High - 67. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A very weak cold front slices and dices across the region Tuesday, but dry...and another storm...which looks eerily similar to last night's, could have a similar effect, next Friday night.

  • Numerous road closures remain across eastern Colorado

    CDOT Camera pointing east (Seibert)CDOT Camera pointing east (Seibert)
    A powerful spring storm blew into eastern Colorado on Friday causing a number of road closures. 

  • One dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to the 800 block of Chapman Drive for a death investigation. 

  • Michigan homeowner opens fire on lost teen

    Michigan homeowner facing charges after shooting at 14-year-old who knocked on his door to ask for directions. Family says the shooting was a hate crime.

