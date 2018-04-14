Saturday Evening Weather; Cool, calm, collected...with a nice warming trend



Today's Forecast:

After yesterday evening's fling with Winter, order is restored, as a ridge aloft with high pressure at the surface replaces the storm, and lowers the wind, clears the skies and brings a warming trend. Expect rapidly diminishing wind this evening, none over night, very little Sunday, and warmer temperatures in the afternoon and again Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30, High - 62. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

CANON CITY: Low - 31, High - 65. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 54. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 27, High - 58. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

PLAINS: Low - 27, High - 67. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A very weak cold front slices and dices across the region Tuesday, but dry...and another storm...which looks eerily similar to last night's, could have a similar effect, next Friday night.