Saturday Evening Weather; Cool, calm, collected...with a nice warming trend

After yesterday evening's fling with Winter, order is restored, as a ridge aloft with high pressure at the surface replaces the storm, and lowers the wind, clears the skies and brings a warming trend. Expect rapidly diminishing wind this evening, none over night, very little Sunday, and warmer temperatures in the afternoon and again Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30, High - 62. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
CANON CITY: Low - 31, High - 65. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 54. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 27, High - 58. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
PLAINS: Low - 27, High - 67. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32, High - 68. Clear tonight with wind becoming calm. Sunny Sunday, warmer and little wind.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A very weak cold front slices and dices across the region Tuesday, but dry...and another storm...which looks eerily similar to last night's, could have a similar effect, next Friday night.
A powerful spring storm blew into eastern Colorado on Friday causing a number of road closures.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to the 800 block of Chapman Drive for a death investigation.
Michigan homeowner facing charges after shooting at 14-year-old who knocked on his door to ask for directions. Family says the shooting was a hate crime.
Teachers in Pueblo could soon walk off the job. The Pueblo Education Association filed papers Friday with the Colorado Department of Labor, declaring an intent to strike after the Board of Education voted down a cost of living increase negotiated by a third party fact finder.
