35 people infected by E. coli outbreak from chopped romaine lettuce

The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country.

The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.

Consumers anywhere in the country who have bought chopped romaine lettuce, including in salads and salad mixes, are advised not to eat it and throw it away. The CDC says even if people haven't gotten sick from the lettuce, to still throw it away.

People are also advised to check with any restaurants or grocery stores before ordering or buying anything with romaine lettuce to assure it isn't from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If the grocery store or restaurant cannot confirm the source, people are advised to not eat it or buy it.

The Center for Disease Control also says restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and mixes containing romaine lettuce grown from that area of Arizona.

So far, 35 people have been affected by the outbreak in 11 different states. According to the CDC, the illnesses started on March 22, and range from people ages 12 to 84 years old.

22 of the those affected were hospitalized, including three people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.