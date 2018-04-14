Fountain Police searching for porch pirate

The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a porch pirate.

According to the department, on April 13 a white female followed a UPS delivery truck around the City of Fountain and stole several delivered packages.

The suspect is described as a white female, between 5'6" and 5'8", weighing approximately 135 pounds, with medium length blonde hair.

The Fountain Police Department asks that if anyone knows who this person is, they call the Police Department at 719-382-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Images of the suspect and her vehicle can be seen below.