Elbert County man dies after deputy shoots him with stun gun

KIOWA, (AP) -

An investigation is underway after a man who was shot with a stun gun during a confrontation with deputies in eastern Colorado died.

Authorities called to a home in Elbert County on Thursday evening encountered a man with a gun. A deputy used a stun gun to subdue the man, whose name and age have not been released.

A critical response team with the 18th Judicial District has been called in to investigate.

No other information was released.

  Numerous road closures remain across eastern Colorado

    CDOT Camera pointing east (Seibert)
    A powerful spring storm blew into eastern Colorado on Friday causing a number of road closures. 

  One dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to the 800 block of Chapman Drive for a death investigation. 

  Michigan homeowner opens fire on lost teen

    Michigan homeowner facing charges after shooting at 14-year-old who knocked on his door to ask for directions. Family says the shooting was a hate crime.

