Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide in southeast El Paso County

Written By Tyler Dumas
EL PASO COUNTY -

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.

Early Saturday morning, deputies were dispatched to the 13500 block of Hobby Horse Lane for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies said they located two deceased individuals.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and are treating it as a double homicide.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further details regarding the case as it is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the deceased individuals will be released once the County Coroner's office has made positive identifications.

At this time there is no information on a suspect. The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information on the case call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Can't find something?