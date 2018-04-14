Quantcast

Measure to require trucker human-trafficking course signed into law

DENVER (AP) -

A new law in Colorado will require truck drivers to complete a class on how to recognize and prevent human trafficking.
  
Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the measure into law Thursday.
  
The Denver Post reports the bill had broad, bipartisan support. It will require people seeking a new commercial driver's license to complete the half-hour training at no extra cost.
  
Police and advocacy groups say they hope more trained eyes on the road will help stop sex and labor trafficking. The trucking industry supported the bill.
  
The law goes into effect this summer.

    Numerous road closures remain across eastern Colorado

    A powerful spring storm blew into eastern Colorado on Friday causing a number of road closures. 

    One dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to the 800 block of Chapman Drive for a death investigation. 

    Michigan homeowner opens fire on lost teen

    Michigan homeowner facing charges after shooting at 14-year-old who knocked on his door to ask for directions. Family says the shooting was a hate crime.

