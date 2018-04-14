Three car crash leaves one dead in Canon City

The Colorado State Patrol has reported it is investigating a three car crash that left one person dead, just outside of Canon City.

According to CSP, the crash occurred on State Highway 50 in Fremont County just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night. The crash was located one mile east of Canon City.

State Patrol said the crash started with a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50. The vehicle traveling the wrong way caused a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

Three people were injured in the wreck.

24-year-old Brieonna Samora was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Samora was not wearing her seat belt. She was transported to St. Thomas Moore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.