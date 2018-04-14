Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds, Drier Skies

Today's Forecast:

Skies have improved and dried out this morning, but winds will stay gusty for much of the day. A high wind warning will remain in effect for the lower elevations until 3 pm. Winds will be mainly from the north with gusts near 60 mph at times. Winds ease up later today and the system developing in the plains pulls to the east. Skies will be brighter and dry today with highs in the 50's for most lower elevation areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 50, Low - 29. Drier and milder today with gusty winds through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High - 57, Low - 28. Milder and brighter today, but winds stay gusty.

CANON CITY: High - 58, Low - 31. Dry and milder today. Winds will still be strong.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 39, Low - 23. Drier today with winds staying strong throughout the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's, Low - 20's. Dry and milder with gusty winds at times.

PLAINS: High - 50's, Low - 20's . Strong winds continue, but skies will be clearing and temperatures will be improving.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50's, Low - 20's. Dry and milder, but winds will still be strong at times.

THE COMING WEEK: Mainly clear tonight with lows in the 20's and 30's as winds improve. Much calmer for Sunday with dry skies and highs in the 60's. Winds kick up again on Monday with temperatures warming into the 70's, which should make it the warmest day of the week. Highs mainly in the upper 50's and 60's for the rest of the week. Winds will be strong again on Tuesday, but they'll improve for Wednesday and Thursday. Next shot of moisture looks to be with a system heading our way for Friday that could bring gusty winds and areas of rain/snow. We'll be keeping an eye on it as we go throughout the week.