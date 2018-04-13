Project Reasons aims to stop teen suicide

Elizabeth Watts (right) along with Macy Klein and her parents.

I was so honored to host the Project Reasons fundraiser on Friday.

Project Reasons is a nonprofit created one year ago by a Colorado Springs teenager, Macy Klein, who wanted to make a difference after multiple suicides in our community.

The nonprofit's board is made up of students (there's also an adult board of directors to help them navigate the nonprofit world.)

The teenagers work to make sure their peers remember all the reasons they have to live.

They also want to promote suicide awareness. They speak to both students and adults at schools and on a peer-to-peer basis to help all have a better understanding of the major issue.

Friday was the group's first big fundraiser with a silent auction and a mystery dinner. The Student Board came up with the mystery story line and acted everything out themselves.

I was so impressed with these students, their hard work and their passion to make real change.

Right now Project Reasons is in D20 and D38... but they're hoping to expand to every district.

If you'd like to find out more click here.