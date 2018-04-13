Rockies best Nationals 2-1

Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sacrifice fly to drive in both of Colorado's runs, leading the Rockies to their third straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.



Gonzalez gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with his third homer of the season, and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth.



Scott Oberg (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for the win and Wade Davis worked the ninth for his sixth save as five Rockies relievers combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings.



Bryce Harper hit a sacrifice fly for Washington, which has scored five runs while losing its last three games.



Washington's Tanner Roark (1-1) allowed two runs- one earned - and three hits over six innings.



Rockies starter Kyle Freeland went 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run and four hits. He pitched out of jams in the first and third innings, but allowed the tying run in the fifth before departing.



Roark didn't allow a hit until the fourth, when Gonzalez homered to center off a 2-0 changeup.



Roark blooped a single to right with one out in the fifth and scored the tying run on Harper's bases-loaded sacrifice fly to left.



DJ LeMahieu reached on shortstop Trea Turner's error to start the sixth, went to third on a single by Gerardo Parra, and later scored on Gonzalez's fly to right.



BRAWL FALLOUT



Colorado's Nolan Arenado (five games) and Parra (four) received suspensions from Major League Baseball for their roles in Wednesday's brawl with the Padres. Arenado charged the mound after San Diego's Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back. The pair has appealed.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (right quad tightness) missed his fourth straight game. Manager Bud Black, asked if a trip to the disabled was possible, said: "I don't want to say no, but I think it's more likely that he'll play in a game before he'll go on the DL."



Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (offseason knee surgery) took groundballs with a brace on his right knee. "I'm assuming that he's going to have to wear some kind of brace (when he returns). I don't know the size of the brace," manager Dave Martinez said. "What I do know is that I watched him run and he ran pretty good. He's getting close."



UP NEXT



Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.63) allowed a career-high 10 hits in his last start, a loss to the Padres.



Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (2-1, 0.90), who threw a two-hit shutout Monday against Atlanta, is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies.