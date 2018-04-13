Colorado Springs is now on accident alert status

Colorado Springs Police tweeted at 8:36 p.m. that CSPD is officially on accident alert status.
If you are involved in a traffic accident in Colorado Springs without injuries or no drivers are suspected of driving under the influence, you should exchange information with other drivers who were involved.
Light snow has been falling in Colorado Springs for the last several hours, creating some slick spots on the roads. Accumulations in Colorado Springs are expected to be light, but falling temperatures could create some slick spots.
Snow and wind over northern El Paso county. 1" accumulations from Black Forest to Monument. Lookout for slick spots. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to ice up. An update on News 5 at 10. MD pic.twitter.com/tKQPhWcCPd— KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) April 14, 2018
A powerful spring snow storm has caused multiple road closures on Colorado's eastern plains.
Colorado Springs Police are working a shots fired called near the Colorado Springs Airport.
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
