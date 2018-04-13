Colorado Springs is now on accident alert status

Colorado Springs Police tweeted at 8:36 p.m. that CSPD is officially on accident alert status.

If you are involved in a traffic accident in Colorado Springs without injuries or no drivers are suspected of driving under the influence, you should exchange information with other drivers who were involved.

Light snow has been falling in Colorado Springs for the last several hours, creating some slick spots on the roads. Accumulations in Colorado Springs are expected to be light, but falling temperatures could create some slick spots.