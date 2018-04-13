Police conducting death investigation in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Chapman Drive at the Pine Creek Apartments Friday night.
Lt. Howard Black with Colorado Springs Police told News 5 a man died in the shooting and several people are being questioned in connection to the incident.
Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time. No arrests have been made yet.
CSPD's Major Crimes Unit is now taking over the investigation.
The names of the victim and any possible suspects have not been released.
A powerful spring snow storm has caused multiple road closures on Colorado's eastern plains.
Colorado Springs Police are working a shots fired called near the Colorado Springs Airport.
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
