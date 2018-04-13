Quantcast

Police conducting death investigation in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police conducting death investigation in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Chapman Drive at the Pine Creek Apartments Friday night.

Lt. Howard Black with Colorado Springs Police told News 5 a man died in the shooting and several people are being questioned in connection to the incident.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time. No arrests have been made yet.

CSPD's Major Crimes Unit is now taking over the investigation. 

The names of the victim and any possible suspects have not been released.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?