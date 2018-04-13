One dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Chapman Drive at the Pine Creek Apartments Friday night.

Lt. Howard Black with Colorado Springs Police told News 5 a man died in the shooting and several people are being questioned in connection to the incident.

Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. They said the man was shot at least one time.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time. No arrests have been made yet.

CSPD's Major Crimes Unit is now taking over the investigation.

The names of the victim and any possible suspects have not been released.