Michigan homeowner opens fire on lost teen

(WDIV) Brennan Walker, 14, woke up late Thursday morning and missed the school bus.
He decided to walk to his Rochester Hills, Michigan high school instead. However, he started to lose his way and needed help.
Brennan knocked on the door to a house to ask for directions.
"I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back, and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me," he said.
The woman assumed Brennan was up to no good.
"She asked me, 'Why are you trying to break into my house?' and I told her I was just looking for directions to Rochester High," he said.
Then a man came downstairs armed with a gun. Brennan started running.
"I turned back and I saw him aiming at me," said Brennan.
Police said the man had the safety on the gun at first, but then he took aim a second time.
"I was running away ... I was trying to run away faster and I heard a gunshot," said Brennan.
A powerful spring snow storm has caused multiple road closures on Colorado's eastern plains.
Colorado Springs Police are working a shots fired called near the Colorado Springs Airport.
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
