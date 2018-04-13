Wildfire forecasters comparing conditions to years of Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires

Colorado wildfire forecasters see a potentially dangerous fire season in the summer ahead. Drought conditions are drawing comparisons to the 2012 and 2013 when the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires burned hundred of homes. Dry conditions those years helped fuel flames.

A big difference from 2012 and 2013 to now is major changes in firefighting policies and practice. Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper says a lot was learned from those devastating fire years. "We have more resources in place; we have tanker planes in place in Colorado ready to go; spending significantly more money to be prepared."

Better resources and strategies, but the governor says it does not replace vigilance and caution by residents and visitors. “Use common sense.”