Law enforcement officers from two counties look for suspect

Law enforcement in both Otero and Pueblo counties are looking for a woman wanted on several warrants.

Deputies said Kelly Conroy is wanted on charges including robbery, domestic violence, identity theft and harassment.

(Kelly Conroy)

She is described as 5'6" and 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. According to Pueblo County records, her last known address was in La Junta.

If you know where she is or have seen her call 911 immediately.