Class aimed at teaching how to capture and use rain water

EL PASO COUNTY -

Now that capturing rainwater from your own roof is legal in Colorado and Colorado State University is holding a class to help educate anyone who wants to take part in gathering the water.

The Colorado State University Extension office is holding a workshop on how to build your own rain barrel and use it to catch water.

You can sign up for the class and receive a rain barrel and conversion kit to take home after. Those must be purchased and there is a $15 fee to attend the class. The barrels are recycled food grade containers given by Swire Coca-Cola Products, Pueblo.

Anyone who is interested in the classes must pre-register by Tuesday April 23. The classes will be held Thursday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the  Fountain Creek Nature Center.

Those who want to register can click here.

Click here for more information on the classes. You can also call (719) 520-7690. 

