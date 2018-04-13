Arenado, Parra suspended for brawl with Padres

Colorado Springs Police are working a shots fired called near the Colorado Springs Airport.
A powerful spring snow storm has caused multiple road closures on Colorado's eastern plains.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
