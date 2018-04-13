Wind, low temperatures postpone Sky Sox game

Friday’s 6:40 p.m. contest between the Colorado Springs Sky Sox and the Round Rock Express at Security Service Field has been postponed due to high winds and freezing temperature. The game will be rescheduled as part of a double header for Sunday, April 15. Game one will begin at 12:30pm MDT and game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be played as two, seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 12:00pm MDT.

All tickets for the postponed game are considered rain checks and are good for any remaining 2018 regular season game excluding July 4 and September 1 (Sky Fest). To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them at the Sky Sox ticket office.

The team’s homestand continues tomorrow, Saturday, April 14 and is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 16 is the final scheduled game of the first Sky Sox homestand which is a scheduled morning game set for 11:05 a.m.

