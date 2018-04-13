Quantcast

Officer involved shooting in Trinidad

Written By Tyler Dumas
TRINIDAD -

Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, Trinidad police officers were dispatched to 705 W. Adams on a disturbance call.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers noticed a front window had been broken out of the residence.

According to officers, after entering the residence they contacted a male individual holding a large piece of broken glass. Officers told the man to drop the glass but he refused.

The man then advanced towards the officers and they drew their firearms and shot the man. The Las Animas County Coroner declared the man dead at the scene.

The Trinidad Police Department said the investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The deceased man has not yet been identified.

