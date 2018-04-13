New video released of deadly hit and run crash

(Photo of 21-year-old Taylor White)

The reward for information in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a Colorado Springs native in Phoenix is now set at $5,000.

The crash was Sunday, April 8 at 8:21 p.m. Taylor White, a 21-year-old student at Grand Canyon University, was killed while he was out running with a friend. Police said White was killed when he was hit by a SUV that ran a red light. They released this video of the crash on social media Friday.

"I just remember holding his hand and sitting on the ground with him," said Andrew Schwab, Taylor's friend. "Next thing I know, the firefighters came and they called it and they covered him up. That's when it all started to become real, I guess."

Police said the vehicle, a white Ford or Lincoln SUV, killed White instantly and drove away from the scene. Phoenix Police are hoping witnesses come forward to find the person responsible.

Read our previous coverage:

Former Pine Creek student killed by hit and run driver in Arizona