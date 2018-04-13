New video released of deadly hit and run crash

(Photo of 21-year-old Taylor White)
The reward for information in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a Colorado Springs native in Phoenix is now set at $5,000.
The crash was Sunday, April 8 at 8:21 p.m. Taylor White, a 21-year-old student at Grand Canyon University, was killed while he was out running with a friend. Police said White was killed when he was hit by a SUV that ran a red light. They released this video of the crash on social media Friday.
REWARD increased to $5,000. Fatal car/pedestrian hit&run, Sun, Apr. 8, 8:21pm, 2007-2010 Ford Expedition. Call 480-WITNESS. @480witness STORY: https://t.co/Ofbe0QqAQH pic.twitter.com/ygOFnPk2tK— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 12, 2018
"I just remember holding his hand and sitting on the ground with him," said Andrew Schwab, Taylor's friend. "Next thing I know, the firefighters came and they called it and they covered him up. That's when it all started to become real, I guess."
Police said the vehicle, a white Ford or Lincoln SUV, killed White instantly and drove away from the scene. Phoenix Police are hoping witnesses come forward to find the person responsible.
Read our previous coverage:
Former Pine Creek student killed by hit and run driver in Arizona
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
A rapidly intensifying cyclone to our north is mainly responsible for the increasing winds here, which are most pronounced each afternoon. As the storm passes Friday, it will likely require another High Wind Warning...
A rapidly intensifying cyclone to our north is mainly responsible for the increasing winds here, which are most pronounced each afternoon. As the storm passes Friday, it will likely require another High Wind Warning...
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.