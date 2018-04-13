Blizzard conditions close multiple roads in eastern Colorado

A powerful spring snow storm has caused multiple road closures on Colorado's eastern plains.

High wind warnings and blizzard warnings have been issued across eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Blizzard conditions are expected to last through Saturday morning.

CDOT said that I-70 has been closed from Limon to the Kansas border with no estimated time of reopening. The department also said that US 24 is closed from Calhan to Limon due to blizzard conditions. Colorado 287 from Limon to Kit Carson is also closed.

The adverse conditions have also caused the early closure of several schools. Big Sandy schools will be closing at 12:15 p.m. Calhan RJ1 will close at 1 p.m., as will Frontier Charter Academy.

Zero visibility may make travel next to impossible in eastern and northeastern Colorado through Saturday morning.

High wind warnings remain in effect until midnight Friday. Gusts up to 65 mph are expected.