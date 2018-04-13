Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.
A rapidly intensifying cyclone to our north is mainly responsible for the increasing winds here, which are most pronounced each afternoon. As the storm passes Friday, it will likely require another High Wind Warning...
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
