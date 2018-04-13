Hickenlooper would consider sending Guard to border if requested

As more National Guard troops make their way to the border, governors around the country have to consider what their actions would be if called upon.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has now made his intentions known regarding the border and Colorado's National Guard, sort of.

So far, Colorado is not sending any troops to the border. Governonr Hickenlooper said he hasn't been asked to send troops, but if the request comes, he'll consider it.

"In the past, Colorado has certainly sent troops to the border for specific purposes," said Hickenlooper. "Generally those troops have stayed under the authority of the governor. I think we'd certainly look at that. I mean, we are Americans."

Hickenlooper said he will look at each situation and make sure it is an appropriate use of the National Guard.

The State of Texas has already deployed troops to the border and they're expected to send more over the next few weeks. The troops will help from the air and ground, acting as an extra set of eyes for ICE officers.

Along with Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California are also sending troops to the border. California Governor, Jerry Brown however has said that his state's 400 members will not help build a wall or enforce federal immigration laws.