Midday Weather Update: Snow On The Way This Afternoon And Tonight

Today's Forecast:

Morning rain and snow gave our ground a much needed soak with a few areas like Walsenburg seeing a few inches of snow! Heavy winds will continue through the afternoon and overnight hours with more snow sliding down from the north. As of now the snow looks like it will move into the Monument/county line area a little sooner than expected. Snow showers will begin in that area likely around and after 2pm but really start collecting more as the evening rolls on. Blowing snow will be a major issue for drivers going north to Denver or coming back south into Colorado Springs during the evening commute. Roads could get slick and icy up around Monument Hill and highway 24 both east and west out of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 44; Low - 24. Snow late today and tonight favoring the north side of the city, any accumulation is likely to stick mainly to the grass along and north of North Academy. Around 1" is expected from North Academy and up but snow totals will generally go up the closer you live to Monument.

PUEBLO: Mainly cloudy, windy and dry for the rest of the day and night in Pueblo. Light showers or a brief snow are possible this evening in NE Pueblo county but they city of Pueblo looks much more likely to stay dry through the evening.

CANON CITY: Looking to stay dry through the rest of the day and evening. The winds will be fairly breezy through the rest of the day and we won't get overly gusty tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: A decent wind will stick around through the afternoon and evening with more snow likely to dip in after 3pm today. As of now it looks like 1 to 3 inches will be possible, especially through northern Teller county, by Saturday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Strong winds persist through the afternoon and overnight hours with more snow on the way in from Denver. Snow should start falling around but especially after 2pm this afternoon and become more intense as the early evening comes in. Snow totals looks to range between 2 to 5 inches by Saturday morning. Any drives north and south on Monument Hill tonight will likely get very slick as temperatures fall on wet/icy roads. The biggest snow totals look to favor areas especially east of Monument along the higher elevation areas.

PLAINS: Rain and snow should stay primarily east to the border and south along Las Animas county with some spotty activity through Baca this afternoon into the evening. The plains should be dry by midnight and little to no snow accumulation is expected south of Kiowa county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Walsenburg received unexpected heavy snow this morning with more snow expected to hang around late today into the evening. Another few inches are possible from Walsenburg down to Trinidad and west into the surrounding higher terrain.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Saturday morning should be dry, but windy and cold. The winds will lighten up as Saturday rolls along and we'll see temperatures roughly 5 degrees warmer than we saw Friday. Sunday also look fantastic with even warmer weather and breezy and dry conditions.