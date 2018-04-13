Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police search for suspect after shots fired

Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect in a shots fired and home invasion Friday morning.

Officers are near the Colorado Springs Airport and said operations at the airport are taking place as normal.

Police said the incident started as a home invasion on the west side of Colorado Springs earlier in the day. The suspects were then involved in a hit and run accident and chase with police. 

Officers reported the suspects fired shots and they returned fire. No officers were hurt. One of the suspects was arrested and suffered minor injuries.

Officers are in the area of Parachute Circle and Observation Ct. Streets in the area of Aviation Way are closed and officers are asking everyone to avoid the area while they sweep the buildings looking for the second suspect. He is described only as a white man wearing all black clothing.

Four D-2 school are currently on lockout as police look for the second suspect. The schools are: James Irwin Charter School, Bricker Elementary, Giberson Elementary, Soaring Eagles Elementary.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you updates as we learn them.

