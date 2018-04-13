War of words erupts between Comey and Trump ahead of book release

A fresh war of words has erupted between former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump over Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty."



In the book, Comey reveals new details about his firing by President Trump.



He says then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was so disgusted he offered to quit, and he confirms President Trump demanded loyalty at a private dinner.



In a new ABC interview, Comey describes a private meeting two weeks before inauguration where he told the president-elect graphic details of allegations from Russia.



"I started to tell him about, the allegation was that he been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the Miss Universe pageant and that the Russians had filmed the episode, and he interrupted very defensively and started talking about it, you know 'Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?'" Comey said.



In the book Comey calls the president "untethered to the truth," "unethical," "ego driven," and says he's "operating like a mob boss."



President Trump responded on Twitter, stating "James Comey is a proven leaker and liar"...an "untruthful slime ball" who botched the Clinton email investigation.



