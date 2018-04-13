Take charge of your health at the 5 Health Fair this Saturday

We want you to have access to affordable and effective health screenings and the 5 Health Fair offers just that! The next one is happening tomorrow at DaVita Medical Group in Colorado Springs.

It's never been easier to take responsibility for your health. These screenings can help you feel your best and will give you the information you need for your health.

The 5 Health Fair is also cost effective! Last year Coloradans saved around $6 million in blood screening costs by going to the 5 Health Fair. Around 46,000 people invested over $3 million in blood screenings. The cost could have been more than $9 million at a medical facility. It's also extremely convenient! You can receive a wide variety of screenings all in one place in your neighborhood.

You can find the screenings you want at 9healthfair.org or call 303-698-4455. Some of the tests offered include Blood Chemistry ($35), Blood Cell Count ($25), Colon Cancer take-home screening kit ($30), Vitamin D ($50) and Hemoglobin A1C ($35). This year everyone will receive a free Vitamin B12 screening with the purchase of any other screening.

The 5 Health Fair is from 8am-12pm at DaVita Medical Group located at 2405 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs.