Double Fork Fire now 100 percent contained

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the Double Fork Fire is now 100 percent contained Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the fire burned a total of 824 acres, and fire crews will stay on scene to put out hot spots, and they will monitor the area overnight Friday.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 55th lane and Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

The fire moved quickly and forced the evacuation of 440 homes in the town of Boone. An evacuation center was set up at the Pueblo County High School and an animal shelter was set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Both locations were closed once evacuations were lifted Thursday night.

A reported 100 firefighters from nine agencies worked to contain the blaze.

According to deputies working the fire, a civilian suffered burn injuries while helping to extinguish the flames.

