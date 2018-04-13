Crews continue to work Double Fork Fire: 75 percent contained

Crews continue to work through the winds to contain flames from the Double Fork Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon.

As of Friday morning, Highway 209 in Boone remains closed.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 55th lane and Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

The fire moved quickly and forced the evacuation of 440 homes in the town of Boone. An evacuation center was set up at the Pueblo County High School and an animal shelter was set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Both locations were closed once evacuations were lifted Thursday night.

A reported 100 firefighters from nine agencies worked to contain the blaze, which according to Pueblo firefighters, has burned an estimated 500 acres.

According to deputies working the fire, a civilian suffered burn injuries while helping to extinguish the flames. That person's condition is unknown.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke on Thursday for parts of Pueblo, Crowley and Lincoln counties.

Firefighters said Colorado 209 will remain closed to civilians as firefighters continue to use it for their operations.

RELATED:

Double Fork Fire Update: Evacuations lifted for the town of Boone