Weather Alert Day: High Winds and Snow Back Across Colorado

Today's Forecast:

High winds, rain, and snow are all back across southern Colorado this morning with more snow expected through the overnight hours. A cold front that moved through last night will keep pushing cold air south through the morning. This has brought with it snow through Teller and El Paso county for the morning commute with rain down in Pueblo county and out east along highway 50. High winds we saw overnight will keep going today and stay strong out of the north well into Saturday morning. This will cause problems especially tonight as snow returns to Monument Hill, causing low visibility and possibly some drifting if snow can really pile up. Snow through the morning will not cause much accumulation but tonight the real snow accumulation will start, especially across Teller county and Monument Hill.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 44; Low - 24. Morning blowing snow with little accumulation and strong winds. Tonight snow returns after 5pm on the north side of the city with continued strong winds through the entire evening. Snow accumulation will favor Monument Hill but Springs could see accumulation mainly north of Academy with 1-2 inches expected, with that 2 inches collecting better the closer you are to Monument.

PUEBLO: High - 52; Low - 28. Rain this morning with a few wet snow flakes mixing in with continued strong winds through the entire day. We should be dry through the mid morning and afternoon. A few spotty showers or a brief wet snow could fall late today and early this evening but most of the day and night should be dry for Pueblo, just windy and cold.

CANON CITY: High - 50; Low - 29. Unfortunately Canon City looks mainly dry today other than the brief rain we saw early this morning. A few spotty showers could drop in late today but it's more likely you stay dry. The winds will be gusty today but you'll be some of the first to ease up on the winds tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 32; Low - 16. Morning snow brought accumulation to the grass but not the warmer roads. Dry and windy through the majority of your day today, but after 4pm I'm expecting snow to start falling especially through northern Teller county. Snow totals by Saturday morning should be around 2-4 inches for Woodland Park, mostly in the grass but pavement will get slick tonight. Watch for blowing snow through the evening.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 10s. Morning snow brought accumulation to the grass but mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of the morning and into the mid afternoon. Starting around 4-5pm we'll see snow showers starting to pop around Monument Hill and really pick up as the evening rolls on. Totals look to be between 3 to 6 inches at the moment but this system, but there is a small chance we could see bigger snow accumulation.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Early rain with some snow mixed in will move east to the border this morning and we'll be mainly dry past 12pm today other than light showers lingering along the eastern border. The winds will stay very strong today across the plains but through tonight we'll be generally dry south of Lincoln and Cheyenne counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40s/50s; Low - 20s. Rain mixed with snow this morning but generally dry through most of the day and night. The winds will stay strong today but we'll see them lighten up through the evening as the low producing our strong winds moves east away from Colorado. A few mountains west of Walsenburg could grab a couple inches today into early tonight but mainly across the bigger elevations.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Snow ends by Saturday morning across Monument Hill and east along the Palmer Divide and the winds will lose strength as Saturday rolls along. We'll be warmer Saturday by about 5 degrees with most of the Pikes Peak region down to Pueblo seeing highs in the low to upper 50s. Sunday will be gorgeous with a decent amount of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs back in the 60s.