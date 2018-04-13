Nicole Hensley shares Olympic experience in Colorado Springs

Colorado native Nicole Hensley is happy to be back home for a little while.

The back up goalie for Team USA gold medal women's hockey team came to Colorado Springs to speak at the Sports Corp Olympic Luncheon Thursday and share her gold medal experience with those in attendance.

Hensley said she had the best view in the arena when Jocelyne Lamoureux made the winning goal in the shootout with Canada.

"It was an amazing move to everyone watching but I was like, 'oh she scores on me like that in practice all the time,'" Hensley said. "We had all the confidence in the world in her going up and being in that position, she definitely delivered and I was the first person to high five her coming back to the bench."

Hensley helped Team USA to a 5-0 shutout over Olympic Athletes from Russia in the quarterfinals.

She was recognized by the Colorado Avalanche before their thrilling shootout win over Las Vegas in late March.

"Honestly that was a dream come true to drop a puck at the Avs game," she said. "They are the reason I started playing hockey when they won the Cup in 2001. It was just such an humbling experience to come home and get a personalized jersey from the team and then get to drop the puck was a surreal experience and it meant a lot to me to just be there and watch some overtime hockey with the win there."