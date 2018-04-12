Woman found tied up in Vail dumpster arrested, suspected of false reporting

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of false reporting after she was found in a Vail dumpster with her hands zip tied in front of her.
The Vail Daily reports that 31-year-old Linnea Hayda, found in the dumpster on March 27, is being charged with attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor false reporting to police.
Vail police said they spent more than 200 hours investigating Hayda's allegations, which they say are "fictitious." Police said Hayda's account of how she got in the dumpster led to an alert being sent to the community asking about suspicious activity.
Vail Police arrested her Thursday and she posted $7,500 bond.
A phone number listed for Hayda has been disconnected.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
