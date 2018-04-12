Officials announce next Chief Justice of state Supreme Court

Colorado officials say Justice Nathan B. Coats has been named chief justice of the state Supreme Court.



The Denver Post reported Thursday that the court's associate justices chose Coats for the job upon the retirement of Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice, who in March announced her retirement after 31-years on the bench.



Coats will begin his new role on June 30. He is the 46th member of the court to be named chief justice since Colorado's 1876 statehood.



Coats joined the state Supreme Court in April 2000 after serving for 14 years as chief appellate deputy district attorney for the Second Judicial District in Denver. He also served as a member of the Appellate Section of the Colorado Attorney General's Office.