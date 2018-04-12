Student arrested and staff member on leave at Elbert School

The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.