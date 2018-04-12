El Pomar announces $1 million investment for future mountain bike park

A Colorado Springs nonprofit is showing support for a mountain bike park in the city.

On Thursday, the El Pomar Foundation announced a $1 million investment for operational costs for a future facility.

Some locations have been suggested, but currently, one is still to be determined.

Karen Palus, director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, said, "A lot of times you can get grants for construction, but not for operation, so this is a huge help to us in seeing that vision become a reality."

The goal with this money is to create world-class mountain bike park in the coming years.