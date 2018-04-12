Town of Boone ordered to evacuate due to fast-moving fire

Deputies have ordered evacuations for the town of Boone due to the Double Fork Fire burning in the area near 55th lane and Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the fire has burned an estimated 450 acres, forcing 229 homes to evacuate. Deputies said a civilian was injured, but the extent of their injuries and how they were injured is not yet known.

All evacuees should go to Pueblo County High School, located at 1050 35th Lane. CDOT said Highway 50 is OPEN as of 6:00 p.m. at 56th lane.

People with large animals can take them to a shelter set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. If you need assistance evacuating them, call 719-544-3005.

Highway 96 is also closed east of the Pueblo Chemical Depot to Fowler. Nepesta Road at Highway 50 is also closed.

According to the First Alert 5 Weather Team the winds in that area are 40+ miles per hour out of the southwest which is impacting efforts to get the fire under control.

Pueblo County is under both a Red Flag warning and a high wind warning, creating critical fire conditions across southern Colorado.

The Pueblo County Emergency Operations Center has been activated in response to the fire.

Pueblo County deputies said the size of the fire is not known. At 4 p.m. deputies estimated it was 10-15 acres in size, but that was prior to evacuation orders.

Deputy Gayle Perez said it is burning north along a riverbed in the area.

The Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District is the lead agency on the fire, but multiple agencies are working the fire.

The fire is near the small Pueblo County community of Boone, Colorado.