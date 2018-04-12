Town of Boone ordered to evacuate due to fast-moving fire

Deputies have ordered evacuations for the town of Boone due to a fast spreading fire burning in the area near 55th lane and Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

Evacuations are ordered for residents in the Town of Boone. Residents should go to Pueblo County High School. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 12, 2018

All evacuees should go to Pueblo County High School. CDOT said Highway 50 is CLOSED between Higgins Avenue (CO 209) and 57th Lane.

The Pueblo County Emergency Operations Center has been activated in response to the fire.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the fire is an estimated 10-15 acres size as of 4 p.m.

Deputy Gayle Perez said it is burning north along a riverbed in the area.

The Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District is the lead agency on the fire.

Pueblo County is under both a Red Flag warning and a high wind warning, creating critical fire conditions across southern Colorado.