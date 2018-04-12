Double Fork Fire Update: Evacuations lifted for the town of Boone

Evacuations have been lifted for the town of Boone in eastern Pueblo County as fire crews from multiple agencies work to get full containment of the Double Fork Fire east of the town.

All residents should take Highway 96 to return to Boone. Firefighters said Colorado 209 will remain closed to civilians as firefighters continue to use it for their operations.

People may continue to see flames in the burn area, but firefighters will continue to monitor the fire throughout the night. Pueblo firefighters tell us containment has been upgraded to 75 percent.

The evacuation reception center at Pueblo County High School is now closed, as is the large animal shelter at the Colorado State Fairgrounds and the small animal shelter at Pueblo Animal Services.

An emergency animal hotline will be available to those affected throughout the night at 719-544-3005.

The fire started before 3:30 p.m. in the area near 55th lane and Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the fire has burned an estimated 450 to 500 acres, and forced 440 homes to evacuate. There are a reported 100 firefighters from nine agencies working to contain the fire.

Deputies said a civilian suffered burn injuries while trying to help put out the fire. The person's condition is not known.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke in effect for parts of Pueblo, Crowley and Lincoln counties.

Pueblo County was under both a Red Flag warning and a high wind warning Thursday, creating critical fire conditions across southern Colorado.

The fire is burning to the east of Boone, Colorado.