KOAA Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Mack, Manitou Springs Soccer

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Brooklyn Mack of Manitou Springs soccer.

The Mustangs' leading scorer had 16 goals on the young season, leading her team to a total of 60 goals so far on the year.

Manitou is off to a 7-1 record. It's one of the best starts in program history.

"The way our defense is playing its really bringing the ball up to our forwards and doing a good job helping us out with balls over the top or thru balls," Mack said. "They are just really helping our offense out."

Soccer at Manitou Springs is a family affair for the Mack's because when she goes home from practice, head coach and Dad Ben follows her.

Sometimes family and business don't mix but so far it's a great mix for soccer.

"Brooklyn is such a great kid that it's not real hard," Ben Mack said. "When she comes here I'm not really her dad - I'm just her coach and when we leave here I get all the dad stuff! We've done a pretty good job of partitioning that off and creating two worlds."

"Sometimes its really hard because I go home and sometimes he has something to say to me," Brooklyn added. "We'll have that connection to where we can go home and he can tell me things and not just on the field."