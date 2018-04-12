KOAA News5, the number one NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs and Pueblo is looking for an exceptional Editor with 1-2 years’ experience with Adobe Creative Suite to join our team of exceptional storytellers. Additional experience with EDIUS, Chyron Lyric, Chyron Camio Server, and ENPS a plus. You will be working in a truly state of the art facility where you will also be required to run studio cameras and prompter.

Qualified candidates must be detail orientated, able to work under pressure in high-stress, and deadline-focused environment. Must also be able to work independently with little-to-no oversight for stretches at a time, have a “team-first” attitude, and be able to take direction from others. This position requires willingness to work evenings, weekends, holidays, and mornings. The Editor must also possess a sense for high quality and superb communication skills. A college degree is preferred.

This right candidate will be a guardian for his/her team in the workplace and for our community every day.

We offer competitive benefits and pay in one of the most livable and desirable markets in the country.

It will fill quickly, so rush your resume to editorjob@koaa.com – Subject line: “Editor”.

We work hard, we play to win, and we love what we do. If you are ready to move your career forward, come join us.

KOAA is an equal opportunity employer.