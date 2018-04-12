Denver Zoo baby orangutan to make debut



The newest baby at the Denver Zoo is ready to show off for the public.

Cerah, which means bright in Indonesian, was born Sunday, March 25 and has been spending time bonding with mom Nias ever since.

She'll be in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama starting Friday, April 13.

Over the past few weeks she's also been meeting the rest of her family. She was introduced to dad, Berani, who has been gentle and shown interest. The zoo said Berani has mostly kept his distance though, which is normal behavior.

Cerah also met seven-year-old half sister Hesty who has been affectionate and very curious. Hesty often plays nearby but then checks in on her little sister ever so often.

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered which makes Cerah's birth that much more special.