Denver Zoo baby orangutan to make debut

The newest baby at the Denver Zoo is ready to show off for the public.
Cerah, which means bright in Indonesian, was born Sunday, March 25 and has been spending time bonding with mom Nias ever since.
She'll be in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama starting Friday, April 13.
Over the past few weeks she's also been meeting the rest of her family. She was introduced to dad, Berani, who has been gentle and shown interest. The zoo said Berani has mostly kept his distance though, which is normal behavior.
Cerah also met seven-year-old half sister Hesty who has been affectionate and very curious. Hesty often plays nearby but then checks in on her little sister ever so often.
Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered which makes Cerah's birth that much more special.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
