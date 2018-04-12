Grass fire quickly contained in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs fire crews quickly contained a grass fire near Fillmore and Sinton Thursday afternoon.
Colorado Springs police have closed Mark Dabling north of Fillmore while crews worked to control the flames.
1/2 acre burned very fast but quickly contained by #CSFD Companies shown in pic. Using foam to surround area. CSU on scene but states no explosion and no damage to transformers that aren’t even in immediate vicinity. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/FgddLpN8uq— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) April 12, 2018
The fire burned half an acre but was quickly contained. Colorado Springs Utility crews said there was no explosion on scene and no damage to transformers, which are not in the immediate vicinity.
Small grass fire near Mar Dabling and Fillmore is out. Working to get word on cause @KOAA pic.twitter.com/I1UPAov0bS— Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) April 12, 2018
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
Authorities want to remind residents that fire danger is high across the area.
Dry, Red Flag, Very High Fire Danger ,No moisture? Yes, that is #coloradosprings so please avoid these activities as listed by @NOAA Seem simple? Yes, but the last several significant fires (inside and out) have been due to #cigarettes so remain or become situationally aware! pic.twitter.com/g4HuVUxqf2— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2018
