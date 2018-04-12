Senate Judiciary to vote on bill to protect Mueller's job

A Senate committee is expected to vote by month's end on bipartisan legislation designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job.
Chairman Chuck Grassley says the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote April 26 on the measure that was introduced this week by two Republicans and two Democrats as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Mueller.
Grassley hasn't endorsed the bill. But the Iowa Republican believes the full committee should vote on it.
The sponsors are Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey.
Justice Department regulations already say a special counsel can only be fired for good cause.
The senators' proposal would write that into the law.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
