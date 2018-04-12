High Wind Warning continues, dayside

Today's Forecast:

A rapidly intensifying cyclone to our north is mainly responsible for the increasing winds here, which are most pronounced each afternoon. As the storm passes Friday, it will likely require another High Wind Warning for the daytime hours. Winds in that time frame will likely be steady in the 30-40 mph range, and gusts will likely exceed 50 frequently. Winds will diminish somewhat through the day Saturday. As for other aspects of weather, temps...which have been unseasonably warm, will take a major tumble Friday into Saturday, recovering Sunday and beyond. And, there will be some scattered showers from dawn Friday into Friday night, and the closer to Friday night and the higher in elevation, the more likely you are to see that heavy wet snow changeover, into Friday evening. Little accumulation is to be expected...but it tends to reduce visibility, especially at night....so Teller County and the Palmer Divide region, Friday night, will have the slowest go.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 46. Cloudy and breezy tonight with sprinkles possible. Friday, mainly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers, changing to wet snow by evening.

PUEBLO: Low - 43, High - 53. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.

CANON CITY: Low - 44, High - 54. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29, High - 36. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a few showers late. Friday, cloudy and blustery with scattered snow showers.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 32, High - 42. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a few showers late. Friday, cloudy and blustery with scattered rain to snow showers.

PLAINS: Low - 43, High - 54. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 44, High - 56. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The storm departs early Saturday, which means, the winds diminish during the day and the clouds break up too. But Sunday is, by far, the more pleasant day, overall. Sunday is the beginning of a rapid recovery, temperature-wise, which continues in to Monday.