High Wind Warning continues, dayside

Today's Forecast:
A rapidly intensifying cyclone to our north is mainly responsible for the increasing winds here, which are most pronounced each afternoon. As the storm passes Friday, it will likely require another High Wind Warning for the daytime hours. Winds in that time frame will likely be steady in the 30-40 mph range, and gusts will likely exceed 50 frequently. Winds will diminish somewhat through the day Saturday. As for other aspects of weather, temps...which have been unseasonably warm, will take a major tumble Friday into Saturday, recovering Sunday and beyond. And, there will be some scattered showers from dawn Friday into Friday night, and the closer to Friday night and the higher in elevation, the more likely you are to see that heavy wet snow changeover, into Friday evening. Little accumulation is to be expected...but it tends to reduce visibility, especially at night....so Teller County and the Palmer Divide region, Friday night, will have the slowest go.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 38, High - 46. Cloudy and breezy tonight with sprinkles possible. Friday, mainly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers, changing to wet snow by evening.
PUEBLO: Low - 43, High - 53. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.
CANON CITY: Low - 44, High - 54. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29, High - 36. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a few showers late. Friday, cloudy and blustery with scattered snow showers.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 32, High - 42. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a few showers late. Friday, cloudy and blustery with scattered rain to snow showers.
PLAINS: Low - 43, High - 54. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 44, High - 56. Cloudy and breezy tonight with a sprinkle possible. Friday, mostly cloudy and blustery with scattered showers.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The storm departs early Saturday, which means, the winds diminish during the day and the clouds break up too. But Sunday is, by far, the more pleasant day, overall. Sunday is the beginning of a rapid recovery, temperature-wise, which continues in to Monday.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.