Sports Reporter/Weekend Anchor

KOAA-TV, News5, the #1 NBC affiliate in the beautiful Colorado Springs-Pueblo market is looking for our next Sports Reporter/Weekend Sports Anchor. This is not a job for beginners. We are looking for someone who is a compelling storyteller who knows how to focus on stories that matter to the community which are still centered around local sports as well as develop content for multiple platforms; we are a digital first organization. If you are looking to show just highlights, this is not the job for you. Colorado Springs is the home of the United States Olympic Committee headquarters. Also, with Denver (Broncos, Rockies and Avs) less than an hour away, this is a dream sports job.

The candidate we are looking for must be a team player who understands what it means to be a guardian of your work, our station and our community. You must be able to enterprise compelling stories, shoot, edit and produce. Experience with ENPS and EDIUS editing systems are a plus. A college degree and at least two to three years experience are preferred. A clean driving record is a must.

We work hard, we play to win and we love what we do. If you’re working at the wrong station or you are ready to move up, come join us in our state of the art new facility!

Please send your resume, cover letter, a link of your reel and your most recent unedited sportscast to sportsreporterjob@koaa.com. Please put “Sports Job” in the subject line. No phone calls please.